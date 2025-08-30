Despite all his rage, Billy Corgan jammed 'Bullet with Butterfly Wings' with My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance's concert at Chicago's Soldier Field Friday featured a surprise appearance from Windy City native Billy Corgan.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman joined Gerard Way and company onstage for a rendition of "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," which MCR has been covering throughout their summer tour.

Corgan shared footage of the onstage collaboration in his Instagram Story, alongside a photo of a stage video screen reading, "Regardless of expressing immense frustration, vermin are to remain caged at all times," a reference to the "Bullet with Butterfly Wings" lyrics.

My Chem's U.S. stadium tour continues Sept. 7 at Boston's Fenway Park, and concludes Sept. 13 in Tampa, Florida. Each night, MCR is performing their 2006 album The Black Parade in full.

