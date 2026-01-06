Depeche Mode's ﻿'M﻿' concert film coming to Netflix

The Depeche Mode concert film Depeche Mode: M will soon be available to watch on Netflix.

The movie will premiere on the streaming platform Friday, a rep for Depeche Mode confirms to ABC Audio.

Depeche Mode: M captures the "Enjoy the Silence" outfit's three shows in Mexico City during their tour in support of their latest album, 2023's Memento Mori.

"At its core, our new film M is about the deep connection between music, culture, and people," frontman Dave Gahan previously said. "Fernando Frías, who directed and conceived the film, did a beautiful job telling that story that through the lens of Mexican culture and our shows in Mexico City."

Depeche Mode: M first premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Festival before screening in theaters. It is out now on Blu-ray/DVD and digital outlets.

