Depeche Mode announces Blu-ray/DVD debut of 'Strange/Strange Too' ﻿video compilation

Depeche Mode concert Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images (Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap/Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag)

By Josh Johnson

Depeche Mode's Strange/Strange Too video compilation is coming to Blu-ray and DVD for the first time.

The package will be available on December 8. It includes a total of 11 Depeche Mode music videos for songs such as "Never Let Me Down Again," "Behind the Wheel," "Enjoy the Silence" and "Personal Jesus," as well as six previously unreleased outtakes.

Strange and Strange Too were originally released individually in 1988 and 1990, respectively. Both were directed by Anton Corbijn, who provides new liner notes for the Blu-ray/DVD release.

Depeche Mode released a new album, Memento Mori, in March. It's the group's first record following the 2022 death of original member Andy Fletcher.

