'Depeche Mode: M﻿' concert film coming to theaters starting in October

'Depeche Mode: M' film poster. Trafalgar Releasing/Sony Music Vision
By Josh Johnson

Depeche Mode has announced the theatrical release of their new concert film, Depeche Mode: M.

The movie will screen in cinemas and IMAX starting Oct. 28. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 17.

Depeche Mode: M captures the "Enjoy the Silence" outfit's performances in Mexico City during their tour behind their latest album, 2023's Memento Mori. It previously premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Festival.

"At its core, our new film M is about the deep connection between music, culture, and people," says frontman Dave Gahan. "Fernando Frías, who directed and conceived the film, did a beautiful job telling that story that through the lens of Mexican culture and our shows in Mexico City."

Memento Morimarked the first Depeche Mode album released following the 2022 death of founding member Andy Fletcher.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

