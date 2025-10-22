Depeche Mode announces home release of ﻿'M' ﻿concert film

Depeche Mode has announced the home release of the band's new concert film, Depeche Mode: M, which captures their three performances in Mexico City in 2023.

Depeche Mode: M is due out on DVD and Blu-ray Dec. 5. The package will include an accompanying live album, Memento Mori: Mexico City, across two CDs.

Memento Mori: Mexico City, which will also be available as standalone two-CD and four-LP sets on Dec. 5, includes four previously unreleased bonus tracks recorded during the sessions for Depeche Mode's latest album, 2023's Memento Mori. One such track, "In the End," drops Friday.

Depeche Mode: M first premiered in June at the Tribeca Festival. It's set to screen in theaters starting Oct. 28.

