Deftones, Turnstile & more playing 2025 Primavera Sound Porto

Deftones and Turnstile are playing the 2025 Primavera Sound Porto festival, the Portuguese spin-off of the long-running Barcelona festival.
The bill also includes Wet Leg, TV on the Radio, HAIM and Fontaines D.C.
Primavera Sound Porto takes place June 12-15. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit PrimaveraSound.com.
The Barcelona Primavera Sound will be held June 5-7 and includes Turnstile, Wet Leg, TVotR, HAIM and Fontaines D.C., as well as LCD Soundsystem and beabadoobee.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.