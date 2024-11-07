Deftones, Turnstile & more playing 2025 Primavera Sound Porto

By Josh Johnson

Deftones and Turnstile are playing the 2025 Primavera Sound Porto festival, the Portuguese spin-off of the long-running Barcelona festival.

The bill also includes Wet Leg, TV on the Radio, HAIM and Fontaines D.C.

Primavera Sound Porto takes place June 12-15. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit PrimaveraSound.com.

The Barcelona Primavera Sound will be held June 5-7 and includes Turnstile, Wet Leg, TVotR, HAIM and Fontaines D.C., as well as LCD Soundsystem and beabadoobee.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

