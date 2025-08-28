Deftones, Turnstile & more playing 2026 South American Lollapaloozas

2024 Lollapalooza Festival Chino Moreno of Deftones performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Josh Brasted/FilmMagic (Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)
By Josh Johnson

Deftones and Turnstile are among the artists playing the 2026 South American editions of Lollapalooza, taking place in Argentina, Chile and Brazil.

The bills also include Lorde, Tom Morello, Interpol, Lola Young, Royel Otis, Djo, The Warning and Balu Brigada, depending on the location.

The festivals will be held March 13-15 in Argentina and Chile, and March 20-22 in Brazil.

The U.S. Lollapalooza takes place in Chicago's Grant Park. The 2025 edition was held July 31 to Aug. 3; 2026 dates have yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

