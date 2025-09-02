Deftones' ﻿'private music﻿' earns top-10 debut on ﻿'Billboard﻿' 200

Deftones' new album, private music, has debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

The 10th studio effort from Chino Moreno and company lands at #5 on the all-genre chart with a total of 87,000 equivalent album units, 66,000 of which were traditional album sales.

Private music, which includes the single "my mind is a mountain," gives Deftones their seventh top-10 album. They've peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 with 2003's self-titled album and 2016's Gore.

Deftones are currently on a North American tour in support of private music, which continues Wednesday with the first of two Toronto shows alongside System of a Down.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.