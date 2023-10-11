Deftones' Chino Moreno talks Robert Smith collaboration on upcoming Crosses album

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Crosses, the duo of Deftones frontman Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez, will release their sophomore album, Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., on Friday, October 13. The record includes a collaboration with The Cure's Robert Smith called "Girls Float † Boys Cry."

Of course, The Cure famously recorded a song called "Boys Don't Cry," and Moreno had that on his mind when he was working on "Girls Float † Boys Cry."

"The working title was always called something 'boy,'" Moreno tells Kerrang! "I had three different titles, but they always had the word 'boy' in it — I don't know why."

"I was reading this article that was talking about scientific reasons why women are more buoyant than men in water," he continues. "I thought, 'Well, wouldn't that be a good name for a song — 'Girls Float?'' Then I thought, 'Girls Float, Boys Cry.' I just married those things and then, specifically because Robert Smith was on it, I figured it was a nod."

What Smith thinks of said nod, though, remains a mystery.

"When I sent him the song, it still had the working title on it," Moreno says. "Even to this point, I don't know if he actually has any feelings about it or not."

Crosses will launch a brief tour in support of Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete. in November, marking the band's first live shows in nine years. With artists such as Maynard James Keenan pulling double duty on the upcoming A Perfect Circle and Puscifer tour, would Moreno ever consider doing something similar with Deftones and Crosses?

"I think I could, I just don't think I would," Moreno says.

He laughs, "I don't think people need to see me that much."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

