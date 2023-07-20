Deftones announces new Lucky You signature beer

Scott Legato/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Deftones have announced a new signature beer, continuing their collaboration with San Diego's Belching Beaver Brewery.

The latest beverage is called Lucky You, named after a track off Chino Moreno and company's 2003 self-titled album. It's described as a Japanese Style Rice Lager that "starts with a delectable crispiness and ends with a clean malt finish."

Lucky You, which marks Belching Beaver's 11th Deftones beer, will be released August 4. California residents can preorder a four-pack now through Belching Beaver's web store. If you live in another state, you can preorder through the website Craftshack.com.

The album Deftones celebrated its 20th anniversary in May. The band marked the occasion with a vinyl reissue and a merch collection.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!