Deftones announces new Lucky You signature beer

Deftones have announced a new signature beer, continuing their collaboration with San Diego's Belching Beaver Brewery.

The latest beverage is called Lucky You, named after a track off Chino Moreno and company's 2003 self-titled album. It's described as a Japanese Style Rice Lager that "starts with a delectable crispiness and ends with a clean malt finish."

Lucky You, which marks Belching Beaver's 11th Deftones beer, will be released August 4. California residents can preorder a four-pack now through Belching Beaver's web store. If you live in another state, you can preorder through the website Craftshack.com.

The album Deftones celebrated its 20th anniversary in May. The band marked the occasion with a vinyl reissue and a merch collection.

