Deftones announce 2025 US tour

By Josh Johnson

Deftones have announced a 2025 U.S. tour.

The outing, which marks Chino Moreno and company's first full headlining run in three years, kicks off Feb. 25 in Portland and wraps up April 8 in Boston. The Mars Volta will also be on the bill.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Deftones.com.

Before the tour, you can also catch Deftones at their 2024 Dia De Los Deftones festival, taking place Nov. 2 in San Diego.

The most recent Deftones album is 2020's Ohms.

