Deftones announce new signature beer, Bored Blueberry Wheat Ale

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

By Josh Johnson

Deftones have announced a new signature beer, continuing their collaboration with San Diego's Belching Beaver Brewery.

The latest beverage is called Bored Blueberry Wheat Ale, a reference to the Adrenaline single "Bored." It's described as a "wheat ale, amplified with blueberries and a touch of vanilla, coming in at 4.5% ABV."

Bored Blueberry Wheat Ale will be available at Belching Beaver taprooms beginning Friday. It'll also be available to order online to ship to select states.

Deftones have worked with Belching Beaver on several different beers over the last few years, including the Ohms Pale Ale and Phantom Bride IPA.

Meanwhile, Deftones are set to co-headline a San Francisco show alongside System of a Down on Aug. 17. They'll host their 2024 Dia De Los Deftones festival in November.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

