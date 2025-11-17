Deftones announce 2026 Australia & New Zealand tour

Chino Moreno of Deftones performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Deftones are headed Down Under in 2026.

Chino Moreno and company have announced a six-show tour through Australia and New Zealand beginning in May. The bill also includes Interpol and Ecca Vandal.

Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Deftones.com.

Deftones last played Australia in 2022 for the Good Things Festival, but they haven't toured there as a headliner since 2016.

Deftones released a new album, private music, in August, and toured the U.S. over the spring and summer. They'll be back stateside in October 2026 to play the Sick New World festival in Forth Worth, Texas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.