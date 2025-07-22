Deftones announce 2025 Dia De Los Deftones festival

Deftones Performs At Resurrection Fest Festival In Viveiro (lugo) Carlos Castro/Europa Press via Getty Images (Europa Press News/Europa Press via Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Deftones have announced the 2025 edition of their namesake festival, Dia De Los Deftones.

The event takes place Nov. 1 at San Diego's Petco Park. Deftones will headline the lineup, which features a characteristic mix of genres with artists including Clipse, 2Hollis, Rico Nasty, Deafheaven, Régulo Caro, Ecca Vandal, Glare and University.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT. For all ticket info, visit Deftones.com.

You can also catch Deftones on their North American headlining tour, which resumes in August.

Deftones will release a new album, private music, on Aug. 22. It includes the single "my mind is a mountain."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!