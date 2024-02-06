The Decemberists release new song, "Burial Ground," featuring The Shins' James Mercer

The Decemberists have released a new song called "Burial Ground," featuring The Shins frontman James Mercer.

It's the first track from The Decemberists in six years, following their 2018 album, I'll Be Your Girl. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

The Decemberists have also announced a U.S. tour, running from April 30 in Kingston, New York, to August 3 in Troutdale, Oregon. The outing includes a co-headlining date with The Head and the Heart on July 12 in Bend, Oregon.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. local time. Presales begin Wednesday, February 7, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Decemberists.com.

The Shins' most recent album is 2017's Heartworms.

