Death Cab for Cutie & The Postal Service tribute single released

The celebration of Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service's co-headlining tour continues with a new tribute single.

The release includes covers of the Death Cab song "We Looked Like Giants" by indie band Car Seat Headrest, and The Postal Service's "Brand New Colony" by New Zealand artists The Beths and Pickle Darling.

You can listen to the single now via digital outlets. It'll be out on vinyl January 12.

Death Cab and The Postal Service's tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of the bands' respective 2003 albums, Transatlanticism and Give Up. It concludes October 17 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.