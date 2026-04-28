Death Cab for Cutie shares new song 'Punching the Flowers' off upcoming album, ﻿'I Built You a Tower'

'I Built You a Tower' album artwork. (ANTI- Records)
By Josh Johnson

Death Cab for Cutie has released a new song called "Punching the Flowers," a track off the band's upcoming album, I Built You a Tower.

"'Punching the Flowers' is a song about stagnation and the feeling of being imprisoned by The Known," says frontman Ben Gibbard in a statement. "And about the damage done when someone ventures deeper into the unknown."

You can watch the video for "Punching the Flowers" on YouTube.

I Built You a Tower, the follow-up to 2022's Asphalt Meadows, is due out June 5. It also includes the single "Riptides."

Death Cab for Cutie will launch a U.S. tour in July.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!