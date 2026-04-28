Death Cab for Cutie shares new song 'Punching the Flowers' off upcoming album, ﻿'I Built You a Tower'

Death Cab for Cutie has released a new song called "Punching the Flowers," a track off the band's upcoming album, I Built You a Tower.

"'Punching the Flowers' is a song about stagnation and the feeling of being imprisoned by The Known," says frontman Ben Gibbard in a statement. "And about the damage done when someone ventures deeper into the unknown."

You can watch the video for "Punching the Flowers" on YouTube.

I Built You a Tower, the follow-up to 2022's Asphalt Meadows, is due out June 5. It also includes the single "Riptides."

Death Cab for Cutie will launch a U.S. tour in July.

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