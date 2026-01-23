Death Cab For Cutie announces summer tour

Death Cab For Cutie has announced dates for a summer headlining tour.

The trek will feature special guests Japanese Breakfast, Nation of Language and Jay Som on select dates. It begins July 10 in Minneapolis and wraps Aug. 7 in Paso Robles, California, and will include a two-night stand at The Greek in Los Angeles.

"One of my favorite parts of being in this band is getting to be out on the road with artists that inspire us," says frontman Ben Gibbard. "Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som and Nation of Language have made some of our favorite albums in recent years and we're stoked they'll be joining us this summer."

A ticket presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at DeathCabForCutie.com.

The concert announcement coincides with the news that Death Cab for Cutie has signed with ANTI-Records for all future music releases.

“We are thrilled to be joining the roster at ANTI- which includes some of our favorite artists, old friends and in many cases, both,” says Gibbard. “We also can’t wait to begin this new chapter with the wonderful staff at ANTI- and share with you what we’ve been working on."

