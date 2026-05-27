Dear Maria, crunch me in: All Time Low announces signature chip

Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low perform onstage during a concert at The O2 Arena on January 24, 2026 in London, England. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

All Time Low has reached what we assume is an all time high point in their career.

The "Monsters" outfit has teamed up with the company Nantucket Crisps to create their own signature chip.

A press release describes the snack as "a savory Chesapeake seasoning meets island flare, reflecting the flavors the four musicians grew up with where Maryland meets Nantucket."

"When someone asks you if you want to create your own snack, you say yes," says frontman Alex Gaskarth in a statement. "We partnered with Nantucket Crisps to make something that feels representative of a Baltimore classic we grew up with: The 'Savory Chesapeake Bay Seasoning' chip."

He adds, "This is our spin on a Maryland staple and we hope the world loves it."

The All Time Low Nantucket Crisps chip will be available in select stores starting in June before coming to Fresh Market locations nationwide in August.

All Time Low will celebrate the launch with an acoustic benefit show taking place June 7 at Cisco Brewers in Nantucket, Massachusetts. The show will support two local organizations, Fairwinds Center for Mental Health and the Nantucket Music Foundation.

The most recent All Time Low album is 2025's Everyone's Talking!

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