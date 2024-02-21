A Day to Remember, The All-American Rejects headlining 2024 Four Chord Music Festival

A Day to Remember and The All-American Rejects are headlining the 2024 Four Chord Music Festival, taking place June 22-23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The bill also includes the reunited Something Corporate, Motion City Soundtrack, The Story So Far, Senses Fail, State Champs, The Get Up Kids and Relient K.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit FourChordMusicFestival.com.

You can also catch a number of those bands at October's When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas, including A Day to Remember and The All-American Rejects, who will be performing their respective albums Homesick and The All-American Rejects in full.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.