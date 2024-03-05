David Byrne covering Paramore for Record Store Day release

By Josh Johnson

With Paramore covering Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House," David Byrne is now returning the favor.

Byrne has recorded a version of Paramore's song "Hard Times," the lead single off Hayley Williams and company's 2017 album, After Laughter. It'll be released alongside Paramore's rendition of "Burning Down the House" on a 12-inch vinyl single exclusively for Record Store Day, April 20.

As previously reported, Paramore will be the ambassador for Record Store Day 2024. They're also releasing a vinyl edition of their Re: This Is Why compilation for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Paramore's "Burning Down the House" cover was recorded for a tribute album to the iconic Talking Heads concert film and live album, Stop Making Sense.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

