Dave Navarro confirms there's 'no chance' for Jane's Addiction to play together again

In case it needed to be said, Dave Navarro has confirmed that Jane's Addiction is indeed done for good.

You probably already thought that when frontman Perry Farrell threw a punch at Navarro onstage during a September 2024 show in Boston, after which the band announced that they were taking "some time way as a group."

In an interview with Guitar Player about the best and worst gigs of his career, Navarro understandably picks the last Jane's show for the latter category.

"It all came to a screeching halt and forever destroyed the band's life," Navarro says. "And there's no chance for the band to ever play together again."

He adds, "I have to say that's my least favorite gig, without throwing animosity around, and without naming names and pointing fingers, and coming up with reasons."

As for the best show if his career, Navarro picks when his band Camp Freddy performed alongside late Velvet Underground icon Lou Reed.

