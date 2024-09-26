Dave Navarro deems Taylor Swift shirt-wearing Jane's Addiction fan "punk rock"

By Josh Johnson

In the midst of all the Jane's Addiction drama, Dave Navarro is remembering a nice moment he had with a fan during a show before any onstage punches were thrown.

In an Instagram post, Navarro shares a video from an earlier concert on the now-canceled Jane's tour, showing a fan wearing a Taylor Swift T-shirt in the front row. After finishing a song, Navarro tells the fan, "I appreciate that you don't give a f*** and wore a Taylor Swift shirt to our show" and gives him a fist bump.

"The whole time I was thinking, 'How is this guy wearing a @taylorswift shirt to a Jane's show?'" Navarro writes in the caption. "Then, I was like, 'F*** it, be who you are! F****** punk rock, brother!'"

If you're a Jane's Addiction fan with a Taylor Swift T-shirt hoping to catch a show, sadly you're out of luck on account of the whole aforementioned punching and canceled tour thing. As you're surely already aware, frontman Perry Farrell threw his fist at Navarro during a show in Boston on Sept. 13, leading Jane's to announce they were taking "some time way as a group." Farrell later apologized for his "inexcusable behavior," and his wife shared that he's seeking medical treatment.

You can, however, still wear a Jane's Addiction T-shirt to a Taylor Swift show — her Eras Tour returns to the U.S. in October.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!