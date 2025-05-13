Dave Matthews to perform at Farm Aid 40 in Minneapolis

Dave Matthews is among the headliners for the 2025 Farm Aid concert, taking place Sept. 20 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

This year's show marks the 40th anniversary of the Farm Aid concerts, with the "Ants Marching" rocker set to perform alongside his frequent collaborator Tim Reynolds.

The night's other headliners include Matthews' fellow Farm Aid board members Neil Young, with his new band the Chrome Hearts, John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Margo Price.

Other artists on the bill include, Black Pumas' Eric Burton, Waxahatchee, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Billy Strings and others.

"Family farmers are the heart of this country, and we depend on each other for good food and strong communities," Nelson shares. "For 40 years, Farm Aid and our partners have stood with farmers, supporting them to stay on their land even when corporate power, bad policies and broken promises make it harder to keep going."

He adds, "This year, we're proud to bring Farm Aid to Minnesota to celebrate the farmers who sustain us and to fight for a food system that works for all of us. Family farmers aren't backing down, and neither are we."

Tickets for Farm Aid 40 go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT. More info on the festival can be found at FarmAid.org.

