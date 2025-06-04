Dave Matthews announces 2026 edition of Riviera Maya destination festival

Dave Matthews has announced the 2026 edition of his Riviera Maya destination festival with frequent collaborator Tim Reynolds.

The event will take place Jan. 21-24 at Mexico's Moon Palace Cancún resort. The opening night will feature a headlining performance by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, followed by three nights of headlining sets by Matthews and Reynolds.

Members of the Dave Matthews Band Warehouse fan club will have access to a presale beginning June 10 at noon ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 11 at 1 p.m. ET.

For more info, visit DaveandTimRivieraMaya.com.

You can also catch Dave live on DMB's 2025 tour, which returns to the U.S. June 11 in Wantagh, New York.

