Dave Matthews, Gary Clark Jr. & Jack Johnson added to Willie Nelson 90th birthday concerts

Artists including Dave Matthews, Gary Clark Jr. and Jack Johnson have joined the lineup for Willie Nelson's upcoming 90th birthday concerts.

The shows take place on April 29, Nelson's birthday, and April 30 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Previously announced performers include The Lumineers, Beck, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Sheryl Crow, Warren Haynes, Ziggy Marley, Snoop Dogg and Norah Jones.

"I can't think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends, and of course the fans who made this all possible," said Nelson, who's also performing. "It's an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue."

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit WillieNelson90.com.

