Dave Matthews Band schedules spring & summer tour

Dave Matthews Band has announced a spring and summer U.S. tour.

The headlining outing begins May 22 in Tampa, Florida, and wraps up with a three-show stand at Washington State's Gorge Amphitheatre from August 30 to September 1.

The DMB Warehouse Fan Association presale is open now. Tickets will go on sale for the general public February 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DaveMatthewsBand.com.

DMB released their last album, Walk Around the Moon, in May.

