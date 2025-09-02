Dave Grohl makes surprise appearance at Chevy Metal concert

ABC NEWS Dave Grohl. (ABC/Travis Bell) (Travis Bell/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance at the cover band Chevy Metal's concert in Agoura Hills, California, on Saturday.

Chevy Metal was cofounded by late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and currently features his son, Shane Hawkins.

Grohl joined Chevy Metal for a rendition of the song "Beef Bologna" by the punk band Fear. The performance also featured Fear vocalist Lee Ving.

The show's other guests included KISS' Gene Simmons, Anthrax's Scott Ian, former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach and The Cars' Elliot Easton.

Grohl is also gearing up for a tour of Asia with Foo Fighters, kicking off in October. The shows will mark the Foos' first since Grohl's 2024 infidelity scandal and since the firing of drummer Josh Freese.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!