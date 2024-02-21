Dave Grohl, Josh Homme, Slash & more urge Rock Hall to induct Foreigner

If you think it's "Cold as Ice" that Foreigner isn't in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, then you and Dave Grohl have something in common.

The Foo Fighters frontman is featured in a new video posted by producer Mark Ronson urging the Rock Hall to finally induct the "Juke Box Hero" rockers, who are on the ballot for the first time in 2024 after decades of eligibility.

"I've loved Foreigner since I got their debut record," Grohl says in the clip. "There's one drum riff that I have used in more than a few songs."

Also included in the video are Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, Slash, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Jack Black.

"You want to know what love is? Love is putting Foreigner in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," Homme quips.

As for what's got Ronson so "Hot Blooded" about this cause, he's actually Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones' stepson.

"Yes, Mick is my stepdad and I love him more than anything," Ronson writes. "But I'm also a MEGA fan just like Dave, Jack, Slash, Chad and Josh."

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in April, and you can cast your vote for the fan ballot through April 26. The ceremony, happening this fall in Cleveland, will stream live on Disney+, followed by a highlights special airing later on ABC.

