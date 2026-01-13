Dave Grohl to join Ed Sheeran for ﻿﻿'Drive' performance on ﻿'Kimmel'

Dave Grohl will join pop star Ed Sheeran to perform the song "Drive" on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Foo Fighters frontman plays drums on the track, which was recorded for the Brad Pitt movie F1. The recording also features John Mayer, Blake Slatkin, Pino Palladino and Foos keyboardist Rami Jaffee, all of whom will join Sheeran for the Kimmel performance.

"A performance you don't want to miss, this will be the first time all five musicians behind the recording of 'Drive' from F1, perform the song together publicly," a press release says.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Wednesday also marks Grohl's 57th birthday. The Foos will celebrate the occasion with a benefit concert taking place in Los Angeles.

