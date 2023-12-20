Dave Grohl drawings being auctioned for charity

ABC/ABC

By Josh Johnson

Two Dave Grohl drawings are going up for auction.

The pieces were done by the Foo Fighters frontman during the band's headlining set at New Jersey's Sea.Hear.Now festival in September.

One drawing is titled "How to Make a DIY Beer Bong," while the other is called "How to Sneak Hash into a Concert," both of which we think are pretty self-explanatory. The auction is open now through December 27 at 3 p.m. PT via the platform Propeller.

Proceeds will benefit various local charities. For more info, visit Propeller.la.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!