Dashboard Confessional featured on new Counting Crows cover with Maria Taylor

"Colorblind" cover single artwork. (Flower Moon Records)
By Josh Johnson

Dashboard Confessional is featured on a new cover of the Counting Crows song "Colorblind" recorded by musician Maria Taylor of the duo Azure Ray.

"A couple of years ago, as a birthday present to [Counting Crows frontman] Adam Duritz, a group of friends decided to cover a few of his songs," Taylor says. "[Dashboard frontman] Chris Carrabba and I met at Adam's New York apartment years ago. We kept in touch and talked about collaborating someday."

"I texted Chris and told him that I was going to cover my favorite Counting Crows song, 'Colorblind,' and asked if he would want to sing it with me," Taylor continues. "He thought it was a great idea! That same night I went into my little home studio and recorded the dreamy guitars and vocals."

The original "Colorblind" appears on the 1999 Counting Crows album This Desert Life and was also included on the soundtrack to the movie Cruel Intentions.

The cover arrives just before a new Counting Crows documentary, Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?, premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The film will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

