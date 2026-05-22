The Darkness premieres new song 'Masters of the Universe' for upcoming He-Man movie

In addition to a thing called love, The Darkness also believes in the power of He-Man.

Justin Hawkins and company have premiered a new song called "Masters of the Universe," recorded for the upcoming film of the same name.

"When He-Man asked whether we could provide some music for his forthcoming biopic Masters of the Universe we dusted off our trusty loin cloths, assembled in the courtyard of Castle Darkness and bellowed in unison WE HAVE THE POWER," The Darkness writes in a Facebook post.

The movie Masters of the Universe premieres in theaters on June 5. It stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto as the villainous Skeletor.

The Darkness' most recent album is 2025's Dreams on Toast.

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