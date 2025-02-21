Dare you to blues: Switchfoot & Buddy Guy collaborate on new single, 'Last Man Standing'

lowercase people records
By Josh Johnson

Switchfoot has teamed up with blues icon Buddy Guy on a new single called "Last Man Standing."

The track is described as a "blistering fusion of rock and blues, built on searing guitar work, commanding vocals, and an undeniable sense of grit."

"Buddy Guy was the blues legend that taught me how to play the guitar," says Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman. "Buddy, thanks for joining our band for a tune. Bigger than that—thanks for teaching me how to play."

You can listen to "Last Man Standing" via digital outlets.

"Last Man Standing" follows Switchfoot's rerecorded The Beautiful Letdown album, released in 2023 to celebrate the original 2003 record's 20th anniversary.

