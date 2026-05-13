The dance continues: See Shinedown on the Dance, Kid, Dance Act II tour

Here's your "Second Chance" to dance with Shinedown.

The band's Dance, Kid, Dance Act II tour kicks off Wednesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. As its name suggests, the trek is the sequel to Shinedown's 2025 Dance, Kid, Dance tour. Frontman Brent Smith tells ABC Audio that he and his bandmates "changed up a couple different things" for the upcoming dates while keeping the core Dance, Kid, Dance experience intact.

"There were a lot of places that we didn't bring that particular tour," Smith says. "We thought about changing everything, but we spent so much time building the staging for Dance, Kid, Dance that we just decided to call it Act II."

The original Dance, Kid, Dance run included Shinedown's first show playing and headlining New York City's Madison Square Garden. That concert was even more special for Smith since his mother was able to attend before passing away in January 2026.

"My mom at the time was on dialysis," Smith recalls. "She went into her doctor and ... goes, 'I have to leave for three days and go to New York City.' And he goes, 'Uh, why?' And she was like, 'Because my son is playing Madison Square Garden.' And he goes, 'You got it.'"

Needless to say, it meant a lot to Smith and his bandmates for his mom to be in the crowd.

"All the boys in the band, they were her boys, too," Smith says. "I was so, so grateful, you know, that she got to see that."

"She had a ball," he adds. "She had the time of her life."

Shinedown will release a new album, EI8HT, on May 29.

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