Dance along to Shinedown's 'Safe and Sound' with new video

Shinedown has premiered the video for "Safe and Sound," a track off the band's new album, EI8HT.

The clip features three different dance troupes interpreting the song in their own styles in an effort to "inspire and motivate others to break the norms and offer a different perspective with rock music."

"Incorporating dance into a track such as 'Safe and Sound' isn't something that many have seen before.. and that was the objective! To be epically original!" says choreographer David Matthew Rodriguez. "Rock music is filled with so much passion and emotion. With 'Safe and Sound,' our goal was to translate those words into strong, unapologetically confident movement."

If you ever wondered what it would look like if Shinedown had boy band-style backup dancers, you can watch the "Safe and Sound" video streaming now on YouTube.

EI8HT, the aptly titled eighth Shinedown album, dropped in May. It also includes the singles "Dance, Kid, Dance," "Three Six Five," "Searchlight" and "Killing Fields."

Shinedown's U.S. tour in support of EI8HT will resume in July.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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