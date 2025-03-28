Damon Albarn confirms plans for new Gorillaz album

Glastonbury Festival 2024 - Day Three Matt Cardy/Getty Images (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

While Blur may be done for good, at least one other Damon Albarn project is still going strong.

Speaking to France's Les Inrockuptibles, Albarn confirms, "I'm finishing a new Gorillaz album."

"An opera and a new Gorillaz album," he adds. "That seems enough for 2025."

Said opera refers to the Albarn-scored The Magic Flute II : La Malédiction, which just premiered in Paris.

Gorillaz's most recent album is 2023's Cracker Island, which includes collaborations with Stevie NicksTame Impala, Bad Bunny and Beck, among others.

As for Blur, Albarn said during the band's set at Coachella 2024 that the performance marked "probably our last gig."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!