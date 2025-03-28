Damon Albarn confirms plans for new Gorillaz album

While Blur may be done for good, at least one other Damon Albarn project is still going strong.

Speaking to France's Les Inrockuptibles, Albarn confirms, "I'm finishing a new Gorillaz album."

"An opera and a new Gorillaz album," he adds. "That seems enough for 2025."

Said opera refers to the Albarn-scored The Magic Flute II : La Malédiction, which just premiered in Paris.

Gorillaz's most recent album is 2023's Cracker Island, which includes collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny and Beck, among others.

As for Blur, Albarn said during the band's set at Coachella 2024 that the performance marked "probably our last gig."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.