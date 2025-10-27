The Damned announces new covers album dedicated to late Brian James

By Josh Johnson

Influential punk band The Damned has announced a new covers album in honor of their late guitarist, Brian James.

The record, titled Not Like Everybody Else, is due out Jan. 23, 2026, and finds The Damned putting their spin on songs by artists including The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Iggy & the Stooges and The Kinks.

The first single is due out Thursday.

Notably, Not Like Everybody Else marks the first time founding drummer Rat Scabies has recorded in the studio with The Damned in 40 years.

James, who formed The Damned in the mid-'70s with Scabies, vocalist Dave Vanian and guitarist Captain Sensible, died in March at age 70.

