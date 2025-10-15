Daft Punk's ﻿'Human After All Remixes'﻿ to make vinyl debut

Daft Punk's Human After All Remixes will be available on vinyl for the first time on Nov. 28.

Originally released in 2006, Human After All Remixes served as a companion to Daft Punk's 2005 album, Human After All, and featured reworked versions of each song from the record. It was initially only available as a CD in Japan before finally coming to streaming services in 2014.

Following Human After All and its Remixes compilation, Daft Punk wouldn't release new music until 2010's Tron: Legacy soundtrack. Their final album, Random Access Memories, followed in 2013. Daft Punk then broke up in 2021.

The Human After All Remixes vinyl joins the list of Daft Punk-related happenings while the "One More Time" outfit remains split, including a collaboration with Fortnite and Super7 action figures.

