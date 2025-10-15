Daft Punk's ﻿'Human After All Remixes'﻿ to make vinyl debut

'Human After All Remixes' album artwork. (Warner Music France/ADA France)
By Josh Johnson

Daft Punk's Human After All Remixes will be available on vinyl for the first time on Nov. 28.

Originally released in 2006, Human After All Remixes served as a companion to Daft Punk's 2005 album, Human After All, and featured reworked versions of each song from the record. It was initially only available as a CD in Japan before finally coming to streaming services in 2014.

Following Human After All and its Remixes compilation, Daft Punk wouldn't release new music until 2010's Tron: Legacy soundtrack. Their final album, Random Access Memories, followed in 2013. Daft Punk then broke up in 2021.

The Human After All Remixes vinyl joins the list of Daft Punk-related happenings while the "One More Time" outfit remains split, including a collaboration with Fortnite and Super7 action figures.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!