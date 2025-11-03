The Cure's ﻿'The Show of a Lost World'﻿ concert film to premiere in theaters

The Cure has announced the theatrical premiere of their concert film The Show of a Lost World.

The 31-song set, which was filmed at London's Troxy venue in November 2004, will screen in cinemas around the world on Dec. 11. Tickets go on sale Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

The Show of a Lost World includes a full-album performance of The Cure's comeback album, 2024's Songs of a Lost World, as well as classics including "Boys Don't Cry," "Friday I'm in Love" and "Just Like Heaven."

"The Cure's impact cannot be underestimated and this film is a testament to the artistry and depth of their music," says Marc Allenby, CEO of distributor Trafalgar Releasing. "It's a pleasure to bring The Show of a Lost World to cinemas globally and give fans everywhere the opportunity to experience together this extraordinary concert on the big screen."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.