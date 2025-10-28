The Cure's Robert Smith guests on new song from The Twilight Sad

"Waiting for the Phone Call" single artwork. (Rock Action Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Cure frontman Robert Smith guests on a new song from the Scottish band The Twilight Sad.

The "Friday I'm in Love" rocker contributes guitar to the track, which is called "Waiting for the Phone Call."

The Twilight Sad has previously opened for The Cure, and Smith in particular is a big fan. In 2016, Smith told NME that The Twilight Sad "are the best band playing the best songs – consistently brilliant, emotional, intense, inspiring, entertaining."

The Cure released their latest album, Songs of a Lost World, in 2024. They recently revealed that they'd recorded 13 new songs for a follow-up record.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!