The Cure's Robert Smith guests on new song from The Twilight Sad

The Cure frontman Robert Smith guests on a new song from the Scottish band The Twilight Sad.

The "Friday I'm in Love" rocker contributes guitar to the track, which is called "Waiting for the Phone Call."

The Twilight Sad has previously opened for The Cure, and Smith in particular is a big fan. In 2016, Smith told NME that The Twilight Sad "are the best band playing the best songs – consistently brilliant, emotional, intense, inspiring, entertaining."

The Cure released their latest album, Songs of a Lost World, in 2024. They recently revealed that they'd recorded 13 new songs for a follow-up record.

