The Cure's recorded 13 songs for next album

2023 Riot Fest Robert Smith and Simon Gallup of The Cure perform during Riot Fest 2023 at Douglass Park on September 17, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images) (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The Cure has shared an update on the progress of their next album, the follow-up to 2024's Songs of a Lost World.

In the newly updated "Bio" section of their website, the "Just Like Heaven" outfit reveals, "In March 2025 the band went back into Rockfield Studios to record 13 more songs for a follow up album."

Frontman Robert Smith spoke about the status of new material in a December interview with the U.K.'s Absolute Radio, during which he said that a "companion piece" to Songs of a Lost World was "pretty much ready to go." He also said there was another "completely different" Cure record in the works.

Whenever a new Cure album arrives, it appears we won't have to wait as long this time around. Prior to Songs of a Lost World, Smith and company hadn't released a new record since 2008.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!