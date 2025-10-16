The Cure's recorded 13 songs for next album

Robert Smith and Simon Gallup of The Cure perform during Riot Fest 2023 at Douglass Park on September 17, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

The Cure has shared an update on the progress of their next album, the follow-up to 2024's Songs of a Lost World.

In the newly updated "Bio" section of their website, the "Just Like Heaven" outfit reveals, "In March 2025 the band went back into Rockfield Studios to record 13 more songs for a follow up album."

Frontman Robert Smith spoke about the status of new material in a December interview with the U.K.'s Absolute Radio, during which he said that a "companion piece" to Songs of a Lost World was "pretty much ready to go." He also said there was another "completely different" Cure record in the works.

Whenever a new Cure album arrives, it appears we won't have to wait as long this time around. Prior to Songs of a Lost World, Smith and company hadn't released a new record since 2008.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.