The Cure’s ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ joins Spotify’s Billions Club

The Cure's classic tune "Boys Don't Cry" is the latest song to join the Spotify Billions Club. The track, released in the summer of 1979, is the U.K. band's first-ever song to reach the milestone.

In honor of the occasion, the band will release Boys Don't Cry (86 Mix), featuring the hit track, along with B-sides "Plastic Passion," "Pillbox Tales" and "Do The Hansa." It will be released Jan. 30 on CD and digitally, and on limited-edition 12-inch and 7-inch vinyl on April 21. All are available for preorder now.

"Boys Don't Cry," considered by many to be The Cure's signature tune, was originally released as a standalone single and later became the title track of their debut album when the record was released in the U.S. In the U.K. the album was called Three Imaginary Boys.

In 1986, The Cure's Robert Smith rerecorded the vocals of the tune to promote a compilation album, Staring At the Sea – the Singles, and the song became an international success.

