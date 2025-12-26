The Cure multi-instrumentalist Perry Archangelo Bamonte dead at 65

Perry Bamonte of The Cure performs at Riot Fest 2023 at Douglass Park on September 17, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

The Cure multi-instrumentalist Perry Archangelo Bamonte has died. He was 65.

"It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas," The Cure writes in a post to their website Friday. "Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, 'Teddy' was a warm hearted and vital part of The Cure story."

Bamonte joined The Cure full-time in 1990 and played guitar, keyboards and six-string bass on albums including 1992's Wish. He left the band after 14 years but later rejoined in 2022. His last performance with The Cure was their November 2024 show in London, which celebrated the release of the band's comeback album, Songs of a Lost World.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with all his family," The Cure says. "He will be very greatly missed."

