The Cure announces 'Songs of a Live World'﻿ live album

The Cure has announced a new live album called Songs of a Live World.

The set was recorded during the "Boys Don't Cry" outfit's Nov. 1 show in London celebrating the release of their new studio record, Songs of a Lost World. The track list includes live versions of every Songs of a Lost World track.

Songs of a Live World is due out Dec. 13. The Cure will be donating their royalties to War Child, which supports children living through conflict.

Songs of a Lost World marked The Cure's first new album in 16 years. It debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200.

