The Cure announces physical release of ﻿'The Show of a Lost World'﻿ concert film

'The Cure: The Show of a Lost World' film poster. (Lost Images/Polydor/Capitol Records/Mercury Studios/Trafalgar Releasing)
By Josh Johnson

The Cure has announced the physical release of their The Show of a Lost World concert film.

The movie will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 13, and you can preorder your copy now.

The Show of a Lost World was filmed in November 2024 at the Troxy venue in London. It features a performance of The Cure's then just-released new album, Songs of a Lost World, in full, followed by a set of career-spanning hits.

As previously reported, The Show of a Lost World will premiere in cinemas worldwide on Dec. 11.

