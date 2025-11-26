The Cure announces physical release of ﻿'The Show of a Lost World'﻿ concert film

The Cure has announced the physical release of their The Show of a Lost World concert film.

The movie will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 13, and you can preorder your copy now.

The Show of a Lost World was filmed in November 2024 at the Troxy venue in London. It features a performance of The Cure's then just-released new album, Songs of a Lost World, in full, followed by a set of career-spanning hits.

As previously reported, The Show of a Lost World will premiere in cinemas worldwide on Dec. 11.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.