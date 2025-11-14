The Cranberries' Noel Hogan to perform with Royel Otis at ZYN 'Rolling Stone UK' Awards

Noel Hogan of The Cranberries performs with the RTE Concert Orchestra onstage during Electric Picnic Festival on August 31, 2025 in Stradbally, Ireland. (Kieran Frost/Redferns)

The Cranberries guitarist Noel Hogan is set to perform alongside Royel Otis at the 2025 ZYN Rolling Stone UK Awards.

The performance will honor late Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan, as well as celebrate the band being the recipients of the show's icon award.

Royel Otis previously scored a hit with their cover of The Cranberries' "Linger."

The ZYN Rolling Stone UK Awards will take place Nov. 20 in London. Nominees include The Last Dinner Party's From the Pyre, Sam Fender's People Watching and Wolf Alice's The Clearing for the album award; Wolf Alice's "Bloom Baby Bloom" for song of the year; and Oasis and Sleep Token for the group award.

