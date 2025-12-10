Courtney Love documentary Antiheroine to premiere at 2026 Sundance

Courtney Love attends the Fendi Couture Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

A new Courtney Love documentary called Antiheroine is set to premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

The film will be directed by Edward Lovelace and James Hall, and will be produced by Dorothy St. Pictures. It will feature Love's Hole bandmates Melissa Auf der Maur, Eric Erlandson and Patty Schemel, as well as Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Stipe of R.E.M.

"Singer, songwriter, and actor Courtney Love has long had an impact on rock and pop culture," reads a post on the Dorothy St. Pictures Instagram. "Now sober and set to release new music for the first time in over a decade, Courtney is ready to reveal her story, unfiltered and unapologetic."

Sundance 2026 takes place Jan. 22 to Feb. 1 in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah.

