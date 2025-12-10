Courtney Love documentary Antiheroine to premiere at 2026 Sundance

Fendi Couture : Outside Arrivals - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 Courtney Love attends the Fendi Couture Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images) (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

A new Courtney Love documentary called Antiheroine is set to premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

The film will be directed by Edward Lovelace and James Hall, and will be produced by Dorothy St. Pictures. It will feature Love's Hole bandmates Melissa Auf der Maur, Eric Erlandson and Patty Schemel, as well as Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Stipe of R.E.M. 

"Singer, songwriter, and actor Courtney Love has long had an impact on rock and pop culture," reads a post on the Dorothy St. Pictures Instagram. "Now sober and set to release new music for the first time in over a decade, Courtney is ready to reveal her story, unfiltered and unapologetic."

Sundance 2026 takes place Jan. 22 to Feb. 1 in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!