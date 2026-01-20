Courtney Barnett announces new album, ﻿'Creature of Habit'

Courtney Barnett has announced a new album called Creature of Habit.

The Australian artist's fourth studio effort, and first in five years, is due out March 27. You can listen to a new song called "Site Unseen," featuring Waxahatchee, out now.

Creature of Habit also includes the previously released song "Stay in Your Lane."

Barnett has announced a U.S. tour, spanning from May 1 in Austin, Texas, to Aug. 29 in Los Angeles. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CourtneyBarnett.com.au.

Here's the Creature of Habit track list:

"Stay in Your Lane"

"Wonder"

"Site Unseen" feat. Waxahatchee

"Mostly Patient"

"One Thing at a Time"

"Mantis"

"Sugar Plum"

"Same"

"Great Advice"

"Another Beautiful Day"

