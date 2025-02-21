Counting Crows announce new album, 'Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!'

Counting Crows are back with new music.

The Grammy-winning band is set to release the new album, Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!, on May 9, and have just dropped the first single from the record, "Spaceman in Tulsa."

"'Spaceman in Tulsa' is about metamorphosis - the way music breaks down who we were and spins us into something new," Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz shares. "It's about broken lives becoming something better."

"Spaceman in Tulsa," the band's first single in almost five years, is available now via digital outlets, with the music video now on YouTube.

Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets! is the follow-up to Counting Crows' 2021 album, Butter Miracle: Suite One. The new album is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!:

"With Love, From A-Z"

"Spaceman in Tulsa"

"Boxcars"

"Virginia Through the Rain"

"Under the Aurora"

"The Tall Grass"

"Elevator Boots"

"Angel of 14th Street"

"Bobby and the Rat-Kings"

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

