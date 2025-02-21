Counting Crows announce new album, 'Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!'

BMG
By Jill Lances

Counting Crows are back with new music.

The Grammy-winning band is set to release the new album, Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!, on May 9, and have just dropped the first single from the record, "Spaceman in Tulsa."

"'Spaceman in Tulsa' is about metamorphosis -  the way music breaks down who we were and spins us into something new," Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz shares. "It's about broken lives becoming something better."

"Spaceman in Tulsa," the band's first single in almost five years, is available now via digital outlets, with the music video now on YouTube.

Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets! is the follow-up to Counting Crows' 2021 album, Butter Miracle: Suite One. The new album is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!:

"With Love, From A-Z"
"Spaceman in Tulsa"
"Boxcars"
"Virginia Through the Rain"
"Under the Aurora"
"The Tall Grass"
"Elevator Boots"
"Angel of 14th Street"
"Bobby and the Rat-Kings"

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!